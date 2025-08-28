Funicular resumed work in Kyiv

$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 506 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 8566 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 24239 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 15509 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 30324 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 74825 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 101081 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 94047 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 112709 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 81654 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 85121 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 52846 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 60166 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 115306 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 49524 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 506 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 11592 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 24240 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 156052 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 158537 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 103266 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 134572 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 136125 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 129984 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 161760 views
The New York Times
COVID-19
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

Funicular resumed work in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Kyiv funicular resumed its work. Its operation was temporarily suspended due to police involvement.

Funicular resumed work in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the funicular resumed operation after its work was temporarily suspended due to police involvement, reported the Kyiv City State Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Kyiv funicular resumed operation

- the message says.

Addition

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the funicular in Kyiv was temporarily suspended. This is due to events involving law enforcement officers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv