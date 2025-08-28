Funicular resumed work in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv funicular resumed its work. Its operation was temporarily suspended due to police involvement.
In Kyiv, the funicular resumed operation after its work was temporarily suspended due to police involvement, reported the Kyiv City State Administration, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Kyiv funicular resumed operation
Addition
Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the funicular in Kyiv was temporarily suspended. This is due to events involving law enforcement officers.