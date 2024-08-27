Funicular reopens after repair in Kyiv

On Tuesday, August 27, a funicular resumed operation in the capital: it had been undergoing scheduled repairs for more than a month. This was reported by the KCSA press service, according to UNN.

On August 27, at 12:00, the capital's funicular resumes operations after a scheduled annual repair, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the specialists repaired the machine, compressor and thyristor halls. In addition, they cut the cable and inspected the contact network and sleepers. They also carried out routine repairs of the cars.

Recall

From July 22 to August 26, the capital's funicular was closed for annual scheduled maintenance.