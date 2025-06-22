In the case of fundraising for Nazariy Husakov: The Ministry of Internal Affairs identifies those involved and victims

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in a report to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that checks are underway in the case of Husakov and possible cases of fraud, which have already revealed a number of results. At the same time, the first topics in the report of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine were the actions of the National Guard, the use of drones, and the fight against Russian mafia cells.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the President of Ukraine.



Details

Report by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

A separate part concerned the "scandalous and extremely unpleasant situation surrounding fundraising for the benefit of Ukrainian citizen Nazariy Husakov and possible cases of fraud," as stated in a post on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's page.

Checks are currently underway on all information available to the public.

According to preliminary data, at least four financial institutions and many digital services were used. The circle of people who may have suffered from allegedly illegal actions is being established. Husakov left the territory of Ukraine on June 13, and his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established. - President Zelenskyy reported, referring to information from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

At the same time, President Zelenskyy emphasized that the key topics of the report were the following:

First: the actions of the National Guard of Ukraine units at the front and specifically the use of drones in battles on the front line.

Second: countering criminal groups associated with Russian mafia cells and so-called "thieves in law."

Recall

