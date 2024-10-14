Funding for baby homes will continue in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The closure of baby homes will not be immediate; their funding will continue until 2025. This will allow the development of family-based forms of care, adoption and services for children and families.
This was announced by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children Petro Dobromilsky on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
We, as a state, are obliged to provide every child who has been left without parental care for one reason or another with a family environment. We are not talking about the immediate closure of baby homes. Their funding will continue next year. This was agreed upon during the meeting, and a corresponding amendment has already been submitted to the draft Law of Ukraine “On the State Budget for 2025” to preserve the subvention for the next year
He noted that this will allow us to continue working on creating alternatives to institutionalized childcare, promote family-based forms of upbringing and adoption, and develop services for children and families with children to provide them with the necessary support and promote harmonious development in each community.
He emphasized that it is important to assess the needs of each child already in the baby home, determine what support their parents need, consider the possibility of safely returning the child to the family, and if this is not possible, find a new family that will best meet their needs.
Recall
The Ministry of Social Policy is stepping up its efforts to return to Ukraine children who had to be evacuated abroad from 24-hour care facilities at the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.