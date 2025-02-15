Frost on Mount Pip Ivan: temperature dropped to -20 degrees

On the morning of Saturday, February 15, the temperature on Mount Pip Ivan dropped to -20 degrees Celsius. This was reported by the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia on Facebook, UNN reports.

"As of 09:00, 15.02.2025, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, foggy, northwest wind, 4 m/s, air temperature -20°C," the statement said.

The rescuers posted photos on the page taken on one of the highest mountains in Ukraine - Pip Ivan Chornohirsky.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that on February 15, a significant weather deterioration is expected in Ukraine. Snowfalls will cover almost all regions, in some places they will be moderate, and in the southern regions precipitation in the form of snow and rain is possible.