Frost on Mount Pip Ivan: temperature dropped to -20 degrees

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5149 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73311 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105839 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75452 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101078 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153366 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110113 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87834 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54968 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83761 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105843 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144028 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176362 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134258 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136165 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164417 views
Frost on Mount Pip Ivan: temperature dropped to -20 degrees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26280 views

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, the temperature was recorded at -20°C with a northwest wind of 4 m/s. Weather forecasters warn of worsening weather across Ukraine with snowfall and sleet.

On the morning of Saturday, February 15, the temperature on Mount Pip Ivan dropped to -20 degrees Celsius. This was reported by the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia on Facebook, UNN reports. 

"As of 09:00, 15.02.2025, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, foggy, northwest wind, 4 m/s, air temperature -20°C," the statement said.

The rescuers posted photos on the page taken on one of the highest mountains in Ukraine - Pip Ivan Chornohirsky. 

Earlier, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that on February 15, a significant weather deterioration is expected in Ukraine. Snowfalls will cover almost all regions, in some places they will be moderate, and in the southern regions precipitation in the form of snow and rain is possible.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
ukraineUkraine

