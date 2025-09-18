2-degree frost hit the Carpathian highlands

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
06:08 AM • 2612 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 26593 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 35231 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 28830 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 28708 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 32866 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 39391 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41568 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40622 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 115533 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
84%
751mm
Popular news
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 10919 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 12747 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 12210 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM • 13691 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district02:24 AM • 6448 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 26593 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 33356 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 64262 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 115533 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 131560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Queen Camilla
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 2858 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 16508 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 17300 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 16241 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 45708 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Shahed-136
YouTube
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

2-degree frost hit the Carpathian highlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Frost has been recorded in the Carpathian highlands, on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The air temperature is -2°C, wind is north-westerly, 8 m/s.

2-degree frost hit the Carpathian highlands

In the highlands of the Carpathians, on the peak of Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 2-degree frost hit, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that in the morning on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky it is cloudy and foggy. The wind is north-westerly, 8 m/s.

"The air temperature is -2°C," the rescuers reported.

Where in Ukraine will it rain on September 18: a meteorologist announced the forecast17.09.25, 13:25 • 1804 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Carpathian Mountains