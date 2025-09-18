2-degree frost hit the Carpathian highlands

In the highlands of the Carpathians, on the peak of Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 2-degree frost hit, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that in the morning on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky it is cloudy and foggy. The wind is north-westerly, 8 m/s.

"The air temperature is -2°C," the rescuers reported.

Where in Ukraine will it rain on September 18: a meteorologist announced the forecast