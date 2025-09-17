$41.180.06
Where in Ukraine will it rain on September 18: a meteorologist announced the forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

On September 18, an atmospheric front with rains and low temperatures will move to eastern Ukraine. The maximum air temperature will be +15+20 degrees, strong gusty winds are expected.

Where in Ukraine will it rain on September 18: a meteorologist announced the forecast

On Thursday, September 18, an atmospheric front with rains and low temperatures will move to eastern Ukraine. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The maximum air temperature in Ukraine will be +15+20 degrees. Strong gusty winds are also expected from the north.

The west, north of Ukraine, and a significant part of the central regions will be free of rain clouds and will see the sun, while in the Left Bank, rains will fall tomorrow and the air temperature will drop.

- Didenko wrote.

There will be no rain in Kyiv, but there will be gusty winds. During the day, it will warm up to +19 degrees.

On September 19, it will start to get warmer everywhere, and on September 20-21, real warm weather will return to Ukraine, with +24+28 degrees expected on the weekend.

- Didenko added.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv