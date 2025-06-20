$41.690.06
From July, Ukraine is changing technical inspection requirements: cameras to record the procedure will be mandatory

Kyiv • UNN

 676 views

From July 1, 2025, new requirements for mandatory vehicle technical inspection will come into force. Now, the entire technical inspection process will be fully photo- and video-recorded to overcome "fictitious" inspections.

From July, Ukraine is changing technical inspection requirements: cameras to record the procedure will be mandatory

From July 1, 2025, new requirements for mandatory technical inspection (MTI) of vehicles will come into force in Ukraine. The main innovation is full photo and video recording of the technical inspection process, reports UNN with a link to the Telegram channel of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Pavlo Soroka, spoke about the changes in the technical inspection procedure.

"The main innovation is the full photo and video recording of the technical inspection process," noted Soroka.

According to him, now every mandatory technical inspection point must be equipped with cameras that will record the entire procedure.

This will help overcome "fictitious" technical inspections

- emphasized the deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the new rules, the following categories of vehicles will undergo technical inspection: 

  • Cars used for commercial purposes, as well as trailers older than 2 years – once every 2 years.
    • Trucks weighing up to 3.5 tons and their trailers older than 2 years – once every 2 years.
      • Trucks over 3.5 tons, trailers, taxis – annually.
        • Buses and transport carrying hazardous materials – twice a year.

          It is noted that cars used only for personal use are not subject to mandatory technical inspection. The deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also explained that the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will control compliance with the new requirements.

          In case of violation of the requirements, the MTI protocol will be canceled, and the guilty parties will pay fines

          - reported Pavlo Soroka.

          According to him, the fine for drivers will be 340 hryvnias, and for technical inspection points – 1,400 hryvnias.

          The main task of car owners is to keep their vehicles in proper technical condition

          - summarized the deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Pavlo Soroka.

          The new requirements for technical inspection of transport are being implemented to harmonize with European standards and ensure road safety.

          Andrey Kulik

          Andrey Kulik

          Auto
          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Ukraine
