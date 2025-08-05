$41.790.03
From a small supplier to its own production: "Dalgakiran Ukraine" company reported on 20 years of work in the market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Dalgakiran Compressor Ukraine company celebrates 20 years of work in the market, having transformed from a supplier into a manufacturer.

From a small supplier to its own production: "Dalgakiran Ukraine" company reported on 20 years of work in the market

In August 2025, Dalgakiran Kompresor Ukraine LLC will celebrate 20 years of operation in the Ukrainian market, and during this time, it has managed to transform from a small supplier of compressor equipment into a large enterprise with its own production facilities – a factory that opened a year ago in the Kyiv region.

We have come a difficult way that not every business can overcome. We stood firm during the pandemic, and now we are helping as much as we can in the battle for the state, for the rear, because our products are indispensable for the uninterrupted operation of industry and the economy. We have built a factory, have representative offices in 11 major cities of the country, and more than 90 mobile service brigades. Our mobile diesel generators are installed at all operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

— emphasized Vyacheslav Dinkov, director of Dalgakiran Kompresor Ukraine.

In particular, the company's press service reminded that the construction of the plant in the Kyiv region began even before the start of the full-scale war and was completed thanks to UAH 400 million in investments from the Turkish Dalgakiran Kompresör, the parent company of Dalgakiran Kompresor Ukraine.

Since then, the company has launched the production of cogeneration units, implemented several large-scale projects, including the supply of a 10 MW gas piston power plant to a Metinvest group enterprise in 2025. It also expanded its capabilities by acquiring a controlling stake in the Ukrainian manufacturer of gas compressors and equipment for the oil and gas industry, Sensi LLC, in 2024.

In addition, Dalgakiran Ukraine's equipment helps provide uninterrupted power to Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia region, other cities and towns, and large budget-forming enterprises in Dnipropetrovsk region. The company also donated diesel generators to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The company has also implemented a number of large-scale projects outside Ukraine. In particular, in 2021-2024, it worked with ES Group Europe s.r.o. on a project for the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant – it manufactured and put into operation diesel generator stations.

Reference

"Dalgakiran Kompresor Ukraine" is a "daughter" of the Turkish Dalgakiran Kompresör and specializes in the production and maintenance of generator and compressor equipment, industrial pumps, cooling systems, cogeneration units, and gas piston power plants.

The Turkish holding Dalgakiran Kompresör celebrates its 60th anniversary in August this year. It currently ranks 58th in the second ranking of the 500 largest industrial enterprises in Turkey, which is announced annually by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO). In 2025, Dalgakıran Kompresör gained membership in the United Nations Global Compact – a global UN initiative for sustainable development.

Lilia Podolyak

