From +9 in the west to +29 in the east, strong wind and rain: what weather awaits Ukrainians tomorrow

On May 26, a real weather cocktail will prevail in Ukraine: from a cool +9°C in the west to almost +30°C heat in the east. Stormy winds are expected in many regions, and Kyiv residents are advised to prepare umbrellas and scarves. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, May 26, the weather in Ukraine is generally expected to be contrasting: from +9 in the west to +29 in the east.

Tomorrow in the west +9+15 degrees. In the north +18+22, in Sumy region up to +25 degrees. In the central regions +19+23, in Poltava region up to +25, in Dnipropetrovsk region up to +28. In the southern part +24+28, in Odesa region +20+24 degrees. In the eastern regions +26+29 degrees - said the weather forecaster.

She also added that it will rain in some places. In particular, it will be humid in the west, north (except Sumy region), in the center (except Poltava region and Dnipro with districts) and in Odesa region. According to Didenko, dry weather will prevail in some southern regions, in Crimea and in eastern Ukraine.

As for the capital, it will also rain there. Despite the comfortable temperature, Didenko advises to put on a scarf tomorrow due to the gusty wind.

Kyiv on Monday will again be with rains and rains and with a moderate air temperature up to +18, +19 degrees. The south-easterly wind is expected to be gusty, take, in addition to an umbrella, also a scarf - said the weather forecaster.

In general, stormy wind is expected in a significant part of the territory of Ukraine.

In the Left Bank of Ukraine, gusts of south-easterly wind may be stormy tomorrow, up to 15-20 meters per second. Be careful - she added.

