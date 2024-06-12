From 20:00 to 22:00: when will blackout schedules be in effect in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, emergency power outage schedules will be introduced throughout Ukraine for two hours from 20:00 to 22:00, except for critical infrastructure facilities.
Tomorrow, blackout schedules will be applied for only two hours throughout Ukraine - from 20:00 to 22:00, UNN reports citing Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, on June 13, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly outage schedules from 20:00 to 22:00 throughout Ukraine
In addition, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.
Tomorrow, in Kyiv and four regions, stabilization outage schedules will be introduced for only two hours12.06.24, 18:10 • 50341 view