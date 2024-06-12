From 20:00 to 22:00: when will blackout schedules be in effect in Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow, blackout schedules will be applied for only two hours throughout Ukraine - from 20:00 to 22:00, UNN reports citing Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, on June 13, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly outage schedules from 20:00 to 22:00 throughout Ukraine - the statement said.

In addition, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

Tomorrow, in Kyiv and four regions, stabilization outage schedules will be introduced for only two hours