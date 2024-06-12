Tomorrow, in Kyiv and four regions, stabilization outage schedules will be introduced for only two hours

Tomorrow, on June 13, stabilization blackouts will be applied for only two hours in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa and Dnipro regions - from 20:00 to 22:00, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

City of Kyiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipro regions: stabilization outage schedules will be implemented from 20:00 to 22:00 tomorrow - DTEK reports.

The stabilization blackouts on Tuesday, June 12, will start two hours later - from 19:00.