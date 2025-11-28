From +1 to +16: forecasters gave a forecast for Ukraine for the last Friday of autumn

$42.300.10
November 27, 10:24 PM • 10616 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 21946 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 21886 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 33162 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 38664 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 22057 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 31908 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 25016 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14768 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 18213 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: details
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
FIM-92 Stinger
Lancet (loitering munition)

From +1 to +16: forecasters gave a forecast for Ukraine for the last Friday of autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

On Friday, November 28, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will reach up to +16 degrees in the south, and up to +4 in Kyiv.

From +1 to +16: forecasters gave a forecast for Ukraine for the last Friday of autumn

On Friday, November 28, partly cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, high pressure will form precipitation-free weather in most regions. A warm, humid air mass will still be over Ukraine, so temperature values across the country will be almost everywhere above normal.

Thus, in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions, daytime temperatures will reach 1-6 degrees Celsius, in all other regions, daytime highs will reach 7-12 degrees, and in the south up to +16.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Friday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be 2-4° Celsius.

Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes23.11.25, 11:30 • 117152 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter