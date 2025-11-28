From +1 to +16: forecasters gave a forecast for Ukraine for the last Friday of autumn
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, November 28, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will reach up to +16 degrees in the south, and up to +4 in Kyiv.
On Friday, November 28, partly cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the afternoon, high pressure will form precipitation-free weather in most regions. A warm, humid air mass will still be over Ukraine, so temperature values across the country will be almost everywhere above normal.
Thus, in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions, daytime temperatures will reach 1-6 degrees Celsius, in all other regions, daytime highs will reach 7-12 degrees, and in the south up to +16.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Friday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be 2-4° Celsius.
