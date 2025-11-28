From +1 to +16: forecasters gave a forecast for Ukraine for the last Friday of autumn

On Friday, November 28, partly cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, high pressure will form precipitation-free weather in most regions. A warm, humid air mass will still be over Ukraine, so temperature values across the country will be almost everywhere above normal.

Thus, in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions, daytime temperatures will reach 1-6 degrees Celsius, in all other regions, daytime highs will reach 7-12 degrees, and in the south up to +16. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Friday, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be 2-4° Celsius.

