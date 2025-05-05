Fresh and with periodic rains: what will the weather be like in Ukraine this week

Tomorrow, most of Ukraine will be rainy and somewhat cool, but summer weather will remain in the southeast. There, dry weather will prevail, and the temperature will jump to +20+27. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Tomorrow in Ukraine there will also be a low air temperature, in most regions +10+17 degrees are expected. However, the center of the future summer can still be felt - in the southeast of Ukraine tomorrow it is expected to be +20+25, and in Luhansk region up to +27 degrees - Didenko noted.

The weather forecaster also added that the rainy weather in Ukraine is associated with the activity of atmospheric fronts, so precipitation is predicted almost everywhere, except, again, the southeast.

Rains due to the activity of atmospheric fronts on Tuesday are likely almost everywhere, only in the southeastern part of Ukraine - mostly dry - clarified the weather forecaster.

According to Didenko, the capital will also be cloudy tomorrow, and there is also a chance of light rain. The maximum temperature in Kyiv during the day will reach +14. Most likely, it will remain so throughout the following week.

The weather in Ukraine promises to be fresh during the week, with periodic rains - summed up the weather forecaster.

