Fresh and with periodic rains: what will the weather be like in Ukraine this week

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18661 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46572 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 58974 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118571 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160405 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182255 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105020 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99361 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101044 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67264 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46572 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 58974 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182256 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85383 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112882 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7634 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10317 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13268 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20772 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38579 views
Fresh and with periodic rains: what will the weather be like in Ukraine this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3328 views

Tomorrow, rain and cooler temperatures are expected in Ukraine, except for the southeast, where the temperature will rise to +27. Next week, the weather will be fresh with periodic rains.

Fresh and with periodic rains: what will the weather be like in Ukraine this week

Tomorrow, most of Ukraine will be rainy and somewhat cool, but summer weather will remain in the southeast. There, dry weather will prevail, and the temperature will jump to +20+27. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Tomorrow in Ukraine there will also be a low air temperature, in most regions +10+17 degrees are expected. However, the center of the future summer can still be felt - in the southeast of Ukraine tomorrow it is expected to be +20+25, and in Luhansk region up to +27 degrees

- Didenko noted.

The weather forecaster also added that the rainy weather in Ukraine is associated with the activity of atmospheric fronts, so precipitation is predicted almost everywhere, except, again, the southeast.

Rains due to the activity of atmospheric fronts on Tuesday are likely almost everywhere, only in the southeastern part of Ukraine - mostly dry

- clarified the weather forecaster.

According to Didenko, the capital will also be cloudy tomorrow, and there is also a chance of light rain. The maximum temperature in Kyiv during the day will reach +14. Most likely, it will remain so throughout the following week.

The weather in Ukraine promises to be fresh during the week, with periodic rains

- summed up the weather forecaster.

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations29.04.25, 09:48 • 86656 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

