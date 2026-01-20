$43.180.08
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 14087 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 15671 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 26762 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 19907 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 26703 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24290 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24358 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21619 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 18051 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
French government enacts 2026 budget, bypassing parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The French government has invoked a constitutional right to pass part of the 2026 budget without parliamentary approval. This decision is due to a lack of votes to approve the document, which could lead to a vote of no confidence in the government.

French government enacts 2026 budget, bypassing parliament

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the use of a constitutional right to pass part of the 2026 budget without parliamentary approval. This decision is due to the minority government lacking the votes to approve the document through the National Assembly in the usual manner. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the political crisis, France began the new year without an approved budget plan. The use of a special procedure allows the government to enact financial norms, but it gives deputies the right to initiate a vote of no confidence.

An attempt to dismiss the government is expected by the end of the current week. At the same time, according to Politico, Lecornu's cabinet has a chance to withstand and retain its powers.

French government prepares 2026 budget bypassing parliament due to deputies' sabotage15.01.26, 22:28 • 3447 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Sébastien Lecornu
France