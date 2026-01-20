French government enacts 2026 budget, bypassing parliament
Kyiv • UNN
The French government has invoked a constitutional right to pass part of the 2026 budget without parliamentary approval. This decision is due to a lack of votes to approve the document, which could lead to a vote of no confidence in the government.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the use of a constitutional right to pass part of the 2026 budget without parliamentary approval. This decision is due to the minority government lacking the votes to approve the document through the National Assembly in the usual manner. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.
Details
Due to the political crisis, France began the new year without an approved budget plan. The use of a special procedure allows the government to enact financial norms, but it gives deputies the right to initiate a vote of no confidence.
An attempt to dismiss the government is expected by the end of the current week. At the same time, according to Politico, Lecornu's cabinet has a chance to withstand and retain its powers.
