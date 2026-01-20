French government enacts 2026 budget, bypassing parliament

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the use of a constitutional right to pass part of the 2026 budget without parliamentary approval. This decision is due to the minority government lacking the votes to approve the document through the National Assembly in the usual manner. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the political crisis, France began the new year without an approved budget plan. The use of a special procedure allows the government to enact financial norms, but it gives deputies the right to initiate a vote of no confidence.

An attempt to dismiss the government is expected by the end of the current week. At the same time, according to Politico, Lecornu's cabinet has a chance to withstand and retain its powers.

French government prepares 2026 budget bypassing parliament due to deputies' sabotage