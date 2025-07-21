$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15544 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62197 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66786 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144328 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143370 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99441 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63851 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159210 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302827 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113809 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
French Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv: Jean-Noël Barrot reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced a visit to Kyiv to participate in the annual conference of ambassadors. He will reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

French Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv: Jean-Noël Barrot reveals details

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced his visit to Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As the minister noted, he will take part in the annual ambassadors' conference, which will take place in the coming days. The head of the French Foreign Ministry is going to Kyiv to confirm unwavering support for Ukraine.

I am going to Kyiv. I will take part in the ambassadors' conference and, on behalf of France, confirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of the Ukrainian people.

 – wrote Jean-Noël Barrot.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, held an hour-long conversation. They discussed Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, including missiles for SAMP/T and interceptor drones, as well as training new pilots for Mirage aircraft.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
