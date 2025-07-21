French Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv: Jean-Noël Barrot reveals details

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced his visit to Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As the minister noted, he will take part in the annual ambassadors' conference, which will take place in the coming days. The head of the French Foreign Ministry is going to Kyiv to confirm unwavering support for Ukraine.

I am going to Kyiv. I will take part in the ambassadors' conference and, on behalf of France, confirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of the Ukrainian people. – wrote Jean-Noël Barrot.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, held an hour-long conversation. They discussed Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, including missiles for SAMP/T and interceptor drones, as well as training new pilots for Mirage aircraft.