Fraudsters headed by KCSA officials exposed for embezzling UAH 2.2 million from school shelters

Details

Police exposed an organized criminal group headed by KCSA officials who embezzled UAH 2.2 million for the repair of a lyceum and school shelters. The members of the organized group were served with a notice of suspicion and charged with misappropriation of budget funds on a large scale. - the police inform.

The fraud was carried out as follows:

purchased the materials and equipment necessary for the repair work at inflated prices through an individual entrepreneur, one of the contractor's employees. Already at stage of the planned works, the offenders entered false data in the reporting documentation regarding the cost of the construction materials used, the scope of work and their quality.

According to the police, the defendants are among the suspects:

Deputy Director and Head of Department of one of KCSA's departments;

Deputy Director of a specialized educational institution;

The head of a construction company and his subordinates.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, the company in question is Technobudservice2006 and Ilya Pasko, deputy director and head of the capital expenditure division of the Department of Education and Science of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council of the Kyiv City State Administration.

