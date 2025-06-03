France will provide an additional 200 million euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine and European integration projects - Shmyhal

France will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros to support reconstruction and integration projects with the European market. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with French Prime Minister François Bayrou, UNN reports.

He noted that during the meeting an agreement was reached on holding a joint meeting of governments.

We are preparing important agreements on cooperation in the field of defense industry, critical raw materials and in strategic industries. We are interested in developing our defense partnership, creating joint ventures. We also focused on trade issues. France remains our reliable strategic partner. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received 2 billion euros in direct budget support alone. As well as significant support in the form of humanitarian, energy, military assistance, including air defense and missile systems, artillery, armored vehicles - added Shmyhal.

Let us remind

Ukraine intends to integrate into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development next year. To this end, despite the war, the country is implementing structural reforms, improving regulatory mechanisms, and creating favorable conditions for investment.