Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

France will provide an additional 200 million euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine and European integration projects - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that France will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros. An agreement was also reached on a joint meeting of governments and cooperation in the defense industry.

France will provide an additional 200 million euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine and European integration projects - Shmyhal

France will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros to support reconstruction and integration projects with the European market. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with French Prime Minister François Bayrou, UNN reports.

France will provide an additional 200 million euros to support reconstruction and integration projects with the European market. The corresponding agreement was reached during our meeting with French Prime Minister François Bayrou in Paris. In addition, the French Government confirmed the provision of guarantees in the form of export credit insurance in the amount of 1.5 billion euros 

- wrote Shmyhal.

He noted that during the meeting an agreement was reached on holding a joint meeting of governments.

We are preparing important agreements on cooperation in the field of defense industry, critical raw materials and in strategic industries. We are interested in developing our defense partnership, creating joint ventures. We also focused on trade issues. France remains our reliable strategic partner. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received 2 billion euros in direct budget support alone. As well as significant support in the form of humanitarian, energy, military assistance, including air defense and missile systems, artillery, armored vehicles 

- added Shmyhal.

Let us remind

Ukraine intends to integrate into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development next year. To this end, despite the war, the country is implementing structural reforms, improving regulatory mechanisms, and creating favorable conditions for investment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Paris
France
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
