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France wants to limit Ukraine’s purchases of weapons outside the EU using loan funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

France proposes making temporary the exemptions allowing Ukraine to purchase weapons outside the EU using loan funds. Currently, up to 35% of products may be purchased outside the EU.

France wants to limit Ukraine’s purchases of weapons outside the EU using loan funds

France insists on limiting the duration of the exemptions that allow Ukraine to purchase defense products outside the EU using funds from the EU’s €90 billion loan. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

In April, EU countries approved a €90 billion Loan for Support of Ukraine for 2026–2027. Of this amount, €60 billion is earmarked for military assistance, while another €30 billion is intended for economic support.

In June, Ukraine received its first €3.9 billion to purchase drones, and this week the EU approved another €6.1 billion for defense procurement. Under the terms of the loan, no more than 35% of defense products may be purchased outside the EU and the European Economic Area.

Ukraine received the second tranche from the IMF of $690 million23.07.26, 14:09 • 36658 views

Ukraine may receive an exemption if European products do not meet urgent needs, cannot be supplied in the required quantity or within the necessary timeframe, or are too expensive. So far, Kyiv has received two such exemptions—for Chinese drone components and American Patriot interceptor missiles.

The European Commission approved both requests, acknowledging insufficient European production capacity in certain areas. At the same time, France is advocating for exemptions to be temporary so that EU funds will increasingly be directed toward European manufacturers in the future.

How the exemptions will work

The exemptions must be renewed each time Ukraine submits a new request for funding. If, by that time, a European manufacturer is able to offer equivalent products in the required quantities, at the required price, and within the required timeframe, the European Commission may refuse to extend the exemption.

Ukraine received another tranche of almost 3.5 billion euros from the EU30.07.26, 13:20 • 19471 view

At the same time, in July, the defense ministers of nine EU countries called for Ukraine to be given maximum flexibility in purchasing the weapons it needs. They emphasized the need to use exemptions to purchase products from third countries if Ukraine requires them urgently.

France has one of Europe’s largest defense industries and, among other things, produces the SAMP/T air defense system— a European alternative to the American Patriot.

Ukraine received permission from Britain and France to produce SCALP missiles - Zelenskyy25.08.26, 14:54 • 2736 views

Stepan Haftko

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