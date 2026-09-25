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Fozzy Group to cut some office teams due to Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Starting November 1, Fozzy Group will lay off some office employees due to the impact of the war. Russian attacks have damaged more than 20 of the company's facilities.

Fozzy Group to cut some office teams due to Russian attacks

Fozzy Group announced that starting November 1, it would have to part ways with some colleagues from its office teams. The company called the decision unavoidable and added that the impact of the war on its operations is "growing ever greater," reports UNN.

Today, at internal meetings, we announced organizational changes that will take effect on November 1. Unfortunately, this means that we will have to part ways with some colleagues from the office teams: in the holding company, the Silpo chain, and logistics. Similar changes had already taken place at MAUDAU and in the TemaBit Fozzy Group and E-commerce & Ecosystem IT teams. This is an unavoidable decision related to the fact that the war is increasingly affecting our work.

- the statement said.

According to the company, from August 1 to September 25 alone, the Russians destroyed and damaged more than 20 of its facilities—distribution centers, supermarkets, and production facilities.

We lost part of our infrastructure and inventory, while maintaining uninterrupted operations became significantly more difficult and expensive. Under these circumstances, we have to reconsider where to focus our efforts and resources. We are putting some projects and tasks on hold, abandoning others, and looking for new solutions for yet more 

- the company added.

At the same time, Fozzy Group continues to operate.

We are opening new stores, restoring damaged facilities, and restructuring logistics. We need people for this work, so we continue hiring for supermarkets, warehouses, and production facilities across Ukraine 

- the company concluded.

As a result of Russia’s massive attack, the warehouses of Yves Rocher, Fozzy Group, and "Faini Lody" were damaged20.08.26, 16:50 • 10322 views

Antonina Tumanova

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