Fourth person killed in Lviv due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
A fourth person was found dead as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv. The number of casualties has risen to 35, more than 50 buildings and two medical facilities have been damaged, and two schools will not operate due to broken windows.
A fourth person was found dead in Lviv as a result of an enemy attack on the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported, UNN reports.
"The fourth dead was found," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.
Update
As a result of the enemy's strike on Lviv the number of victims has increased to at least 35 people, a medical worker is among the dead. More than 50 buildings and two more medical facilities were damaged. Also, two schools in the city will not work today, as their windows were blown out.