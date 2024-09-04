ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156460 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154387 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143607 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200937 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189340 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Fourth person killed in Lviv due to Russian attack

Fourth person killed in Lviv due to Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49907 views

A fourth person was found dead as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv. The number of casualties has risen to 35, more than 50 buildings and two medical facilities have been damaged, and two schools will not operate due to broken windows.

A fourth person was found dead in Lviv as a result of an enemy attack on the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported, UNN reports. 

"The fourth dead was found," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. 

Update

As a result of the enemy's strike on Lviv the number of victims has increased to at least 35 people, a medical worker is among the  dead. More than 50 buildings and two more medical facilities were damaged. Also, two schools in the city will not work today, as their windows were blown out. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarHealth

Contact us about advertising