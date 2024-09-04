Fourth person killed in Lviv due to Russian attack

A fourth person was found dead in Lviv as a result of an enemy attack on the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported, UNN reports.



"The fourth dead was found," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.



Update



As a result of the enemy's strike on Lviv the number of victims has increased to at least 35 people, a medical worker is among the dead. More than 50 buildings and two more medical facilities were damaged. Also, two schools in the city will not work today, as their windows were blown out.

