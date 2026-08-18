Four earthquakes recorded in Spain’s Granada: emergency services received dozens of calls

Four earthquakes were recorded in quick succession in the Spanish province of Granada, with the emergency services receiving dozens of calls, UNN reports, citing Ideal.

Details

Today, August 18, 2026, a series of four earthquakes with magnitudes above 4 was recorded in the province of Granada, occurring almost consecutively. The main tremors reached revised magnitudes of 4.8, 4.2, and 4.0 on the Richter scale. These earthquakes are part of a very active seismic swarm that began last Saturday.

Additionally

More than fifty calls related to the earthquake that occurred this morning in Granada were received by Andalusia's 112 emergency service. The calls mainly concerned cracks and landslides discovered after the underground tremors in various parts of the province. Emergency services continue to assess the situation, while authorities are urging maximum caution due to the possibility of further aftershocks.

The earthquakes also prompted preventive measures in some of the metropolitan area's busiest districts. The "Nevada" shopping center in Armilla and "Serrallo Plaza" were evacuated and closed as a precaution while the safety of the facilities is being inspected following the strong tremors that occurred this morning. These measures complement the temporary closure of numerous public buildings and other facilities in Granada.

The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 68