What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The embezzlement of millions from the budget and tax evasion: the case against the exhibition owners of the forest farm from Volyn was brought to court

The embezzlement of millions from the budget and tax evasion: the case against the exhibition owners of the forest farm from Volyn was brought to court

In Ukraine, the former head of the state forestry department, an accountant, and four entrepreneurs have been charged with embezzling UAH 15 million in public funds.

The former head of the state forestry, together with an accountant and four other entrepreneurs, will be tried for embezzlement of budget funds. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about the former director of the State Enterprise "Specialized Forestry Agro-Industrial Enterprise "Kamen-KashyrskaHrolis" and the chief accountant of this enterprise, who stole UAH 15 million from the state.

State Emergency Service official who failed to declare his wife's property worth about UAH 13 million to be tried in Kyiv24.01.24, 14:21 • 18741 view

It was established that the offenders engaged four local entrepreneurs and transferred over UAH 15 million to their accounts over several years. The money was received for allegedly rendered services in vehicle repair, trucking, repair of premises, garbage collection, shipment of timber products, etc.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that it has been confirmed that the contracts were fictitious and no services were provided. The company also evaded taxes by UAH 5.7 million.

The former director and accountant are accused of misappropriation of property by abuse of office, by prior conspiracy, money laundering, forgery (Article 191(5), Article 209(2), Article 212(2), Article 27(5), Article 358(3), Article 28(2), Article 358(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the SBI said.

The men face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

In addition, the four entrepreneurs are accused of misappropriation of other people's property, its legalization and forgery.

Addendum

It is noted that  now the former director heads the Southern Forestry Office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", which extends its activities to Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions, and the former chief accountant holds a similar position in another enterprise.

To compensate for the damage, the court has seized the property of all the defendants worth tens of millions of hryvnias at the request of the SBI. This includes land plots, residential buildings, shops, cars, and special equipment.

Recall

The head of the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of Sviatoshyno District State Administration will be tried for embezzlement of budget funds for the repair of shelters.

