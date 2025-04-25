Former US Congressman Santos sentenced to 7 years for biography fraud

Former US Congressman George Santos, who fabricated his biography, was sentenced to seven years in prison for campaign finance fraud. He forged resumes and stole personal data to finance his campaign, The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 36-year-old Santos was convicted on April 25 in New York. He did not answer journalists' questions before entering the court.

Even before being elected to the US House of Representatives, the local North Shore Leader newspaper accused Santos of misleading voters, claiming that he had forged a significant part of his biography. Santos later admitted to lying to campaign donors and stealing the personal data of nearly a dozen people to finance his nomination.

Santos' sentencing was also accompanied by controversy. Ahead of the hearing, he called himself a "scapegoat" on social media. In posts on the X platform, Santos also claimed that the US Department of Justice is a "cabal of pedophiles." Prosecutors mentioned these statements in their statement, responding to the defense's request for a two-year prison sentence.

Santos faced a maximum sentence of 22 years. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he must pay $373,749.97 in restitution and forfeit $205,002.97 to the government as forfeited property.

Recall

Former Republican Congressman George Santos pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft. He faces up to 22 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for February 7, 2024.

Accused of corruption: for the first time in 20 years, a congressman was expelled from the US House of Representatives