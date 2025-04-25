Former US Congressman Santos sentenced to 7 years for biography fraud

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 5028 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

07:10 PM • 12225 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

04:43 PM • 14447 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 27553 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 39154 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48155 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 36893 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39736 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 80467 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57946 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
3m/s
64%
746 mm
Popular news

Exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea: a vessel belonging to the Russian "shadow" fleet was arrested in the Black Sea

April 25, 12:08 PM • 5582 views

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old.

April 25, 02:57 PM • 9944 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 11226 views

A fire broke out in the Lavina Mall shopping center in the capital: visitors were evacuated

04:19 PM • 6772 views

Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

06:01 PM • 4980 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48155 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 80467 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 133503 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 297825 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 187292 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 11308 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 50454 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 42422 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 49370 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 80346 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Former US Congressman Santos sentenced to 7 years for biography fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

George Santos sentenced for forging resume and stealing data to finance campaign. He must pay $373,000 in compensation.

Former US Congressman Santos sentenced to 7 years for biography fraud

Former US Congressman George Santos, who fabricated his biography, was sentenced to seven years in prison for campaign finance fraud. He forged resumes and stole personal data to finance his campaign, The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 36-year-old Santos was convicted on April 25 in New York. He did not answer journalists' questions before entering the court.

 Even before being elected to the US House of Representatives, the local North Shore Leader newspaper accused Santos of misleading voters, claiming that he had forged a significant part of his biography. Santos later admitted to lying to campaign donors and stealing the personal data of nearly a dozen people to finance his nomination.

Santos' sentencing was also accompanied by controversy. Ahead of the hearing, he called himself a "scapegoat" on social media. In posts on the X platform, Santos also claimed that the US Department of Justice is a "cabal of pedophiles." Prosecutors mentioned these statements in their statement, responding to the defense's request for a two-year prison sentence.

Santos faced a maximum sentence of 22 years. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he must pay $373,749.97 in restitution and forfeit $205,002.97 to the government as forfeited property.

Recall

Former Republican Congressman George Santos pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft. He faces up to 22 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for February 7, 2024.

Accused of corruption: for the first time in 20 years, a congressman was expelled from the US House of Representatives01.12.23, 23:30 • 30384 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
The Guardian
New York City
United States
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,909.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,798.31