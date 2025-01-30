Former Ukrainian serviceman captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBI takes over case

A former Ukrainian soldier who betrayed and went to fight against his homeland was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region in January and detained by the State Bureau of Investigation, he is suspected of treason, the SBI reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI officers detained a former Ukrainian soldier who voluntarily swore allegiance to the Russians after his unit was seized in Simferopol in 2014," the statement said.

As stated, after the start of the full-scale invasion, he went to fight against Ukraine as a member of the Russian 123rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

At the same time, his parents reportedly still live in the Poltava region.

"In January 2025, during an assault on enemy positions in the Donetsk sector, the traitor was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the bureau said.

The SBI stated that the former military officer is suspected of high treason (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of life imprisonment.

