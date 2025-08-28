$41.320.08
Former Polish Health Minister beaten over COVID policy, hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Former Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski was attacked in Siedlce. Two men beat him, shouting insults regarding his policies during the pandemic.

Former Polish Health Minister beaten over COVID policy, hospitalized

Former Polish Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski was attacked in the city of Siedlce, in the east of the country. The incident occurred near one of the local restaurants, where two men attacked the ex-minister, shouting insults at his policies during the pandemic. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

A few hours ago I was the victim of a brutal attack. I was beaten by two men who shouted: "Death to traitors of the homeland." I was hit in the face, and then kicked while I was lying on the ground. The whole incident lasted a few seconds, and then the criminals fled

– Niedzielski reported. 

Police confirmed the detention of two suspects, aged around 30. They are planned to be interrogated in the near future, after which the authorities will announce additional details. The victim was taken to the Voivodeship Hospital in Siedlce, but after examination he was discharged the same day – no serious injuries were recorded.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk strongly condemned the attack and assured that the attackers would face severe punishment. "No mercy," he emphasized.

Niedzielski headed the Ministry of Health in 2020–2023 and became a key figure in decision-making regarding lockdowns and vaccination. The politician himself considers the attack a consequence of political polarization and the state's lack of proper response to threats.

This is the result of tolerance for hate speech. I hope that this situation will make all political parties realize that we are already on a slippery slope. Passivity will only doom us to further escalation

– he emphasized, mentioning the decision of Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński to deprive him of state protection despite previous threats. 

