Former MP Solvar sentenced to 3 years for housing fraud

The HACCU Appeals Chamber found former MP Ruslan Solvar guilty of illegally receiving compensation for rent in Kyiv. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The SAPO did not specify the name of the former MP, but it is clear from the details of the case that it is Solvar.

On August 26, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the appeal of the SAPO prosecutor against the HACC verdict of June 14, 2021, by which the MP of the VIII convocation was found not guilty of illegally receiving compensation for the cost of renting a room in the Kyiv Hotel - the SAPO said in a statement.

Reportedly, the court of appeal agreed with the arguments of the SAPO prosecutor and issued a new verdict finding the former MP guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the verdict, the person was sentenced to 3 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in public authorities (except for elected ones) for a period of 1 year and a fine of UAH 8,500.

The court of appeal's ruling comes into force from the moment it is announced and can be appealed to the Supreme Court within three months.

The SAPO noted that this is the second time the court of appeal has overturned an acquittal. Thus, on September 22, 2022, the HACC Appeals Chamber issued a guilty verdict against the former MP. However, the Joint Chamber of the Supreme Court overturned this decision and sent the case for reconsideration to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

According to the SAPO, as part of the pre-trial investigation, SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives collected sufficient evidence to prove that the MP committed a criminal offense - the MP concealed the inheritance of an apartment in the capital and did not refuse compensation for housing. As a result, UAH 361.5 thousand in compensation was illegally paid from the state budget.