Former MP Solvar sentenced to 3 years for housing fraud

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203640 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156407 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154354 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200882 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189293 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27032 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151022 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150214 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154240 views
Former MP Solvar sentenced to 3 years for housing fraud

Former MP Solvar sentenced to 3 years for housing fraud

 • 29090 views

The HACC Appeals Chamber found former MP Ruslan Solvar guilty of illegally receiving compensation for renting a house in Kyiv. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine.

The HACCU Appeals Chamber found former MP Ruslan Solvar guilty of illegally receiving compensation for rent in Kyiv. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The SAPO did not specify the name of the former MP, but it is clear from the details of the case that it is Solvar.

On August 26, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the appeal of the SAPO prosecutor against the HACC verdict of June 14, 2021, by which the MP of the VIII convocation was found not guilty of illegally receiving compensation for the cost of renting a room in the Kyiv Hotel

- the SAPO said in a statement.

Reportedly, the court of appeal agreed with the arguments of the SAPO prosecutor and issued a new verdict finding the former MP guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the verdict, the person was sentenced to 3 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in public authorities (except for elected ones) for a period of 1 year and a fine of UAH 8,500.

The court of appeal's ruling comes into force from the moment it is announced and can be appealed to the Supreme Court within three months.

The SAPO noted that this is the second time the court of appeal has overturned an acquittal. Thus, on September 22, 2022, the HACC Appeals Chamber issued a guilty verdict against the former MP. However, the Joint Chamber of the Supreme Court overturned this decision and sent the case for reconsideration to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

According to the SAPO, as part of the pre-trial investigation, SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives collected sufficient evidence to prove that the MP committed a criminal offense - the MP concealed the inheritance of an apartment in the capital and did not refuse compensation for housing. As a result, UAH 361.5 thousand in compensation was illegally paid from the state budget.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

