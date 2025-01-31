Former MP Korolevska is responsible for OPFL's connection with Russia: The media told the details

Former MP from the former Opposition Platform - For Life Natalia Korolevska is in contact with the renamed parliamentary group Platform for Life and Peace (PLP). This is reported by Radio NV, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

According to the source, Korolevska, who left Ukraine before the full-scale Russian invasion, is currently in contact with a renamed parliamentary group in parliament called the Platform for Life and Peace (PLP).

She is in the group's deputy chat and sees everything that is happening in real time and knows about all the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, committees, when and what votes are taken, she was not expelled, unlike Renat Kuzmin or Oleh Voloshyn (former MPs of the OPFL), or her husband Yuriy Solod. In addition, she keeps in touch with Medvedchuk, who is in the Russian Federation (Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk) - the source of the publication notes.

In addition, it is known that Korolevska is in contact with Viktor Medvedchuk, who is currently in Russia.

As noted, due to the support of Putin's godfather, several events for Ukrainian refugees were organized in Europe by the former MP.

In June 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put former MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Natalia Korolevska on the wanted list on suspicion of false declarations.