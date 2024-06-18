Former head of the State Migration Service Sokolyuk is suspected of embezzlement of over UAH 88 million

The former head of the State Migration Service, Maksym Sokoliuk , was served with a suspicion of embezzling more than 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the agency's administrative building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

SBU operatives jointly with NABU and SAPO officers collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion to another participant of the scheme of embezzlement of public funds - a former head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine - the department summarized.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the head of the State Migration Service , Maksym Sokoliuk, who was fired in September 2021.

Investigators found out that he, together with his deputy and the head of the economic department, took part in an illegal deal to misappropriate public funds organized by a businessman.

As it turned out, officials of the migration service facilitated the conclusion of contracts with the businessman's "necessary" companies to develop design estimates and perform repair and reconstruction work on the SMS headquarters at inflated prices.

The actions of the criminals caused damage to the state in the amount of over UAH 88 million. At present, under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the former migration service official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to twelve years in prison - law enforcement summarized.

Addendum

The Department of Internal Security of the National Police added that that in September 2023, his accomplices - the former deputy head, head of the economic unit of the SMS and the businessman who organized the scheme - were also served with suspicions under the same article.

The materials collected by the NABU detectives helped the Antimonopoly Committee to identify the conspiracy of three companies controlled by the businessman, which received a fine of almost UAH 3.5 million.

Recall

The former head of the State Institution "Center for Service of Subdivisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine" and two other persons were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 16 million.