Former head of the State Migration Service Sokolyuk is suspected of embezzlement of over UAH 88 million

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11440 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

06:27 AM • 121347 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140141 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 200371 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 239910 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148056 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370150 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182579 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 121347 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 106987 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125508 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140141 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7982 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10421 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14705 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16115 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22684 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Former head of the State Migration Service Sokolyuk is suspected of embezzlement of over UAH 88 million

Kyiv • UNN

 30808 views

The former head of the State Migration Service, Maksym Sokoliuk, has been served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the agency's administrative building.

Former head of the State Migration Service Sokolyuk is suspected of embezzlement of over UAH 88 million

The former head of the State Migration Service, Maksym Sokoliuk , was served with a suspicion of embezzling more than 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the agency's administrative building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

SBU operatives jointly with NABU and SAPO officers collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion to another participant of the scheme of embezzlement of public funds - a former head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine

- the department summarized. 

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the head of the State Migration Service , Maksym Sokoliuk, who was fired in September 2021.

Suspicion notice served: Kyiv officials misappropriated UAH 1.4 million through invalid contracts18.06.24, 06:52 • 47363 views

Investigators found out that he, together with his deputy and the head of the economic department, took part in an illegal deal to misappropriate public funds organized by a businessman.

As it turned out, officials of the migration service facilitated the conclusion of contracts with the businessman's "necessary" companies to develop design estimates and perform repair and reconstruction work on the SMS headquarters at inflated prices.

The actions of the criminals caused damage to the state in the amount of over UAH 88 million. At present, under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the former migration service official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to twelve years in prison

- law enforcement summarized.

Addendum

The Department of Internal Security of the National Police added that that in September 2023, his accomplices - the former deputy head, head of the economic unit of the SMS and the businessman who organized the scheme - were also served with suspicions under the same article.

The materials collected by the NABU detectives helped the Antimonopoly Committee to identify the conspiracy of three companies controlled by the businessman, which received a fine of almost UAH 3.5 million.

Recall

The former head of the State Institution "Center for Service of Subdivisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine" and two other persons were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 16 million. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

