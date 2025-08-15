Former head of mining enterprise in Vinnytsia region "earned" UAH 27 million by evading rent payments

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine reported suspicion to the former head of a mining enterprise who, during 2020-2024, deliberately understated prices for extracted granite and evaded paying UAH 27 million in royalty payments. This was reported by the BES, writes UNN.

Detectives of the Main Unit of the BES established that the former director of a mining enterprise in Vinnytsia region sold rubble stone and crushed stone to a related enterprise at understated prices – from UAH 40 to UAH 90 per ton. At the same time, the royalty payment was calculated based on these understated prices.

As a result of such actions, more than 7.5 million cubic meters of products were sold, and the related enterprise resold it at market prices to construction companies.

In this way, the defendant deliberately understated the amount of royalty payments for subsoil use by UAH 27 million