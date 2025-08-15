Former head of mining enterprise in Vinnytsia region "earned" UAH 27 million by evading rent payments
Kyiv • UNN
The former head of a mining enterprise in the Vinnytsia region is suspected of evading UAH 27 million in rent payments. He understated granite prices by selling it to an affiliated company.
The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine reported suspicion to the former head of a mining enterprise who, during 2020-2024, deliberately understated prices for extracted granite and evaded paying UAH 27 million in royalty payments. This was reported by the BES, writes UNN.
Details
Detectives of the Main Unit of the BES established that the former director of a mining enterprise in Vinnytsia region sold rubble stone and crushed stone to a related enterprise at understated prices – from UAH 40 to UAH 90 per ton. At the same time, the royalty payment was calculated based on these understated prices.
As a result of such actions, more than 7.5 million cubic meters of products were sold, and the related enterprise resold it at market prices to construction companies.
In this way, the defendant deliberately understated the amount of royalty payments for subsoil use by UAH 27 million
Suspicion was reported under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – deliberate tax evasion by an official on a particularly large scale. Procedural guidance is provided by prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office.
The BES emphasizes that the investigation is ongoing, and if found guilty, the former head faces severe criminal liability.