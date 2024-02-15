ukenru
Former deputy chairman of the bank's board was served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of property worth over UAH 519 million in the interests of Zhevago

Former deputy chairman of the bank's board was served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of property worth over UAH 519 million in the interests of Zhevago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21945 views

The former deputy chairman of the board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit was served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of more than UAH 519 million intended for ex-oligarch Konstantin Zhevago.

The third deputy chairman of the board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of the financial institution's property worth more than UAH 519 million in the interests of the owner, ex-oligarch Konstantin Zhevago. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

 Former Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property in especially large amounts as part of a criminal organization)

- the SBI said in a statement.

He has been detained, and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

Details 

According to the investigation, the suspect, being a member of the bank's credit committee, in 2010 joined a criminal organization created and headed by one of the owners of the financial institution. 

He executed loan agreements for a newly created legal entity controlled by the leader of the criminal organization, which had no working capital or credit history, and did not own any property.

"Subsequently, the members of the criminal organization drafted foreign economic contracts between the enterprise on the one hand and non-resident companies controlled by the organizer on the other hand in order to use them as a basis for the borrower to withdraw funds from the bank," the Prosecutor General's Office said. 

In just one episode of the criminal organization's activities, the losses amounted to more than UAH 560 million. 

According to the SBI, the former owner knew for certain that the bank's financial assets included bank deposits of individuals and legal entities and funds received as part of refinancing from the National Bank.

Zhevago case: SBI conducted a search in one of the capital's courts12.01.24, 15:53 • 28389 views

 The ex-owner of the bank gained control over a private company through front persons, which artificially received loans from the bank. Decisions were made by the credit committee of the institution, which included the chairman and members of the Board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit, including deputy chairmen, engaged by the ex-oligarch.

After the money was transferred to the commercial entity, the money was redirected to non-resident companies controlled by the oligarch for further legalization.

Recall 

At the end of last year, two more former deputy chairmen of the board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit were exposed and detained. They were notified of suspicion under similar articles and a custodial measure of restraint was imposed with bail set at UAH 450 million and UAH 467 million, respectively. As of today, no bail has been posted.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine

