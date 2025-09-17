Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was previously sentenced to 27 years in prison, has been diagnosed with skin cancer. This was reported by CNN Brasil, according to UNN.

Two of these lesions turned out to be squamous cell carcinoma, which is neither the most favorable nor the most aggressive, but it is still skin cancer. - said the doctor.

According to him, the lesions located on the former president's chest and one of his arms are "early" and "require only periodic examination."

He will have to undergo periodic examinations to check for other suspicious lesions. These lesions have been removed, but due to the peculiarities of his skin, as he sunbathed without protection, periodic examination is necessary. Currently, no additional treatment is needed. - added the doctor.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Brazil found 70-year-old former President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of conspiring to retain power after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Lula da Silva.