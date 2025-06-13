$41.490.02
06:18 PM
Former Advisor to the Head of the Ministry of Regional Development Taken into Custody with Bail of 25 Million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for the former advisor to the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, Maksym Horbatiuk, in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of 25 million hryvnias. If bail is posted, he will be subject to a number of obligations.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective and remanded former advisor to the head of the Ministry of Regional Development Maksym Horbatiuk in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 25 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the meeting.

... a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days... to determine bail for the suspect Horbatiuk Maksym in the amount of UAH 25 million 

- said the judge.

Also, if bail is posted, the following obligations are imposed on Horbatiuk: to appear at the request of the investigating detective; to notify the investigating detective, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence; not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the investigator, etc.

We will remind

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Community and Territory Development, which could lead to more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv
