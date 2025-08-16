Forecasters gave a rainy forecast: where to take umbrellas on August 17

On Sunday, July 17, rains will pass over part of Ukraine, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are possible in some places, it will be cooler in the west and north, and up to 32 degrees Celsius in the rest of the territory, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

August 17, according to the forecast, cloudy with clearings.

"In the northern, and in the afternoon in most central regions, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and Khmelnytskyi regions, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in the afternoon in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; no precipitation in the rest of the territory," the report says.

Wind south-westerly, in the western and northern regions in the afternoon with a transition to north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature at night 14-19°; during the day in the western and northern regions 23-28°, in the rest of the territory 27-32°.

Ukraine to be covered by summer heatwave this weekend, but it will be cooler in the west - forecaster