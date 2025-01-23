Forecaster tells when to expect warming

Rains and sleet, fog and up to 9 degrees Celsius are expected in Ukraine on Friday, January 24, with warming forecast for the rest of the day, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Friday will be wet in Ukraine, with rain and sleet. The wind is still southeast, sluggish, almost calm. If the state of the atmosphere does not change, there is almost no wind, fogs are sitting, then why should I move anywhere, the air temperature thought. On January 24, the temperature in Ukraine is about zero at night, +1+4 during the day, and +4...+9 degrees in the south. Fog again," Didenko wrote.

According to her, on Friday it will be cloudy, damp, foggy in Kyiv, with a chance of light precipitation, +1...+3 degrees in the daytime.

"In the future, the air temperature is expected to rise in Ukraine," Didenko said.

