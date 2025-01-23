Forecaster tells when to expect warming

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88443 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100451 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108383 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135560 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103788 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113443 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116999 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119844 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64902 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114558 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36054 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157032 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28069 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33187 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140354 views
Forecaster tells when to expect warming

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27283 views

On Friday, January 24, rains, sleet and fog are expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +9°C. Forecasters predict further warming across the country.

Rains and sleet, fog and up to 9 degrees Celsius are expected in Ukraine on Friday, January 24, with warming forecast for the rest of the day, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Friday will be wet in Ukraine, with rain and sleet. The wind is still southeast, sluggish, almost calm. If the state of the atmosphere does not change, there is almost no wind, fogs are sitting, then why should I move anywhere, the air temperature thought. On January 24, the temperature in Ukraine is about zero at night, +1+4 during the day, and +4...+9 degrees in the south. Fog again," Didenko wrote.

According to her, on Friday it will be cloudy, damp, foggy in Kyiv, with a chance of light precipitation, +1...+3 degrees in the daytime.

"In the future, the air temperature is expected to rise in Ukraine," Didenko said.

There is a warming trend at the end of January, but not the previously predicted “super-high degrees” - forecaster22.01.25, 13:59 • 28074 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

