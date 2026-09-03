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For the second day, air defenses have been shooting down Geran-5 jet missiles in the Kyiv area — “Flash”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Serhii Beskrestnov stated that air defenses are shooting down Geran-5 missiles near Kyiv, which Russia launches from a distance of 400 km. Russia continues to produce them.

For the second day, air defenses have been shooting down Geran-5 jet missiles in the Kyiv area — “Flash”

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov said that Ukrainian air defense forces are shooting down "Geran-5" rocket-propelled missiles in the Kyiv area, UNN writes.

For the second day in a row, our air defenses have been shooting down "Geran-5" rocket-propelled missiles in the Kyiv area. The Russians launch them from a distance of 400 kilometers 

- Beskrestnov reported. 

On the positive side, according to him, Ukrainian air defense systems are shooting them down. 

On the negative side, the enemy is producing and using them and will obviously continue to use them. Jet interceptors will not be of much help here 

- "Flash" concluded.

Dnipro, Kyiv, and region: eighth day of Russia’s drone attack left more than dozen people injured03.09.26, 17:41 • 358 views

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