"For more than a day, the world has not heard a meaningful response from Russia": Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is determined to move quickly towards peace and hopes for the United States
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready for peace, but there has been no response from Russia for a day. Zelenskyy hopes that US pressure will force Russia to end the war, and thanks Saudi Arabia for the negotiations.
Ukraine is determined to move quickly towards peace, and we are ready to do our part, while for more than a day the world has not heard a meaningful response from Russia regarding the proposals that have been made. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing hope that "the pressure of the United States will be enough to force Russia to end the war," UNN writes.
Details
"A detailed report of the Ukrainian delegation on the meeting with representatives of the United States in Saudi Arabia. The course of negotiations, key aspects. It is good that the conversation was as constructive as possible. Ukraine is determined to move quickly towards peace, and we are ready to do our part to create all the opportunities for a reliable, lasting and dignified peace. The teams are great: defense assistance and intelligence assistance have been restored," Zelenskyy said on social networks.
According to him, the Ukrainian representatives informed the American side about the fundamental Ukrainian positions. "Ukraine was ready for silence in the sky and at sea, but the American side proposed silence on the ground as well. Ukraine accepts this proposal. An important issue is control, and we are grateful to the American side for their willingness to organize the technical aspects of control," the President said.
"We discussed the need for security guarantees. We discussed cooperation with European partners and further joint steps," Zelenskyy said.
Unfortunately, for more than a day, the world has not heard a meaningful response from Russia regarding the proposals that have been made. And this once again confirms that it is Russia that wants to continue the war and will try to delay the onset of peace as much as possible. We hope that the pressure of the United States will be enough to force Russia to end the war
"Our team is ready to continue to work constructively with all partners in America, Europe and other parts of the world who want to help bring peace closer. I am grateful to Saudi Arabia and personally to the Crown Prince for organizing the platform for the work of our delegations," the President said.
Addition
The statement was made against the background of the US sending a delegation to Moscow led by Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff after negotiations with Ukraine in Jeddah.
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is the key to achieving peace.