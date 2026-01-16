"For a ruined childhood - only life imprisonment": the prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict in the case of child rape in Ivano-Frankivsk region

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 46-year-old man who systematically raped a minor girl for a year and a half was sentenced to 15 years in prison. However, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office considers such a punishment too lenient and will seek the maximum penalty for the accused - life imprisonment - on appeal, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the trial of a 46-year-old resident of the region, who systematically raped a minor girl for a year and a half, has concluded.

During the court debates, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Anton Voitenko, insisted on sentencing the accused to life imprisonment. However, by the verdict of one of the district courts of the region dated January 12, 2026, the man was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The prosecution considers such a punishment too lenient given the particular gravity and cynicism of the crimes committed.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children

The court proved that the accused repeatedly raped the minor daughter of his cohabitant, with whom he lived in the same house. The child was in conditions of systematic psychological and physical violence, constant fear, and complete dependence on adults. The crimes were committed with threats of physical violence in case of disclosure.

According to law enforcement officers, the illegal actions continued from the autumn of 2023, when the girl was 12 years old, and stopped only in March 2025 after the child dared to tell her teacher about what she had experienced. Subsequently, the information was passed on to relatives who contacted law enforcement agencies. Currently, the victim's legal representative in court is her aunt, as the child's mother has been deprived of parental rights.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office emphasizes that in cases of sexual crimes against children, the punishment must be as severe as possible. This is a matter of both justice for the victim and a deterrent against similar crimes in the future.

"This is not just about the responsibility of a specific person, but about a clear signal to the entire society: crimes against children are unacceptable and cannot remain without an appropriate response from the state," Anton Voitenko noted.

Therefore, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office is preparing an appeal against the said court decision and will seek the maximum penalty for the accused - life imprisonment - in court.

Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls