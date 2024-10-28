Food security: Kiper told about farmers' plans for the harvest in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa region plans to sow 760 thousand hectares of winter crops for the 2025 harvest. So far, 43.4% of the plan has been sown, and winter rape has exceeded the target by 50%.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper , spoke about farmers' plans for the 2025 harvest, UNN reports.
Details
Kiper is convinced that sowing crops is the basis of food security in Odesa region.
"Agrarians in Odesa region continue to work tirelessly to ensure the stability of the agricultural sector and create a solid foundation for the 2025 harvest. Their efforts are aimed at strengthening food security not only in the region but also in the whole country.
The plan for the 2025 harvest is 760 thousand hectares of winter crops, in particular:
- 560 thousand hectares of winter wheat;
- 200 thousand hectares of winter barley;
- 100 thousand hectares of winter rape,” Kiper writes.
He also said that as of today, farmers have already sown 43.4% of the plan, including winter grains:
- 290 thou hectares of winter wheat (51.8% of the forecast)
- 40 thou hectares of winter barley (20% of the forecast)
"In addition, winter rapeseed has already been sown on an area of 150 thousand hectares, which is 150% of the planned area!
These figures demonstrate the serious approach of agricultural enterprises to the development of the industry and their willingness to work even in difficult conditions. Our farmers are real heroes who are laying the foundation for a stable future," Kiper writes.