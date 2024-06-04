Food security and prisoner release: Bloomberg learned about the main points of the Peace Summit

The peace summit in Switzerland, scheduled for June 15-16, should help involve representatives of the Russian Federation in peace talks. First of all, the parties want to agree on the release of prisoners, food security and "nuclear facilities. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Journalists of the publication managed to get acquainted with the draft decision of the global peace summit, which contains a mention of the further involvement of Russian representatives for negotiations on the Ukrainian "formula for peace".

According to the document, the peace conference in Switzerland will focus on three points of the "formula for Peace" – Nuclear Security, food security and the return of abducted children.

Ukraine prepares diplomatic responses to Russia's attempts to weaken peace summit-Zelensky

In particular, the draft document sets out three main principles::

Nuclear power facilities must be safe, and any threat of the use of nuclear weapons is "unacceptable". Nuclear installations, including ZNPP, must operate under the control of Ukraine and in accordance with the principles defined by the International Atomic Energy Agency

Food security should not be" armed", but guaranteed by free navigation in the Black and Azov seas. Ukraine should have access to third parties for its agricultural products.

All prisoners of war must be released, including all "deported and illegally displaced" Ukrainian children and civilians who must be returned to Ukraine.

Thus, we have agreed to take concrete steps that can serve as confidence-building measures in the above-mentioned areas, with the subsequent involvement of representatives of the Russian Federation - it is said in a document that leads Bloomberg.

However, journalists note that the draft decision of the summit may still change

Addition

Bloomberg adds that more than 100 countries and 75 heads of state have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. Even most of the G7 leaders, however, will be represented by the United States at the summit. Kanala Harris vice president and Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

In addition, the extent of participation in other key countries, such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, remains unclear.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and White House Leader Joe Biden may sign a bilateral security agreement on the eve of the peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.