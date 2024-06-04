Food security and prisoner release: Bloomberg learned about the main points of the Peace Summit

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69762 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138952 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171430 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163447 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 66891 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109590 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105311 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 46986 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 4823 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13529 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105294 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109574 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158277 views
Food security and prisoner release: Bloomberg learned about the main points of the Peace Summit

Food security and prisoner release: Bloomberg learned about the main points of the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27526 views

The peace summit aims to involve representatives of the Russian Federation in peace talks, paying special attention to nuclear and food security, as well as the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

The peace summit in Switzerland, scheduled for June 15-16, should help involve representatives of the Russian Federation in peace talks. First of all, the parties want to agree on the release of prisoners, food security and "nuclear facilities. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Journalists of the publication managed to get acquainted  with the draft decision of the global peace summit, which contains a mention of the further involvement of Russian representatives for negotiations on the Ukrainian "formula for peace".

According to the document, the peace conference in Switzerland will focus on three points of the "formula for Peace" – Nuclear Security, food security and the return of abducted children.

Ukraine prepares diplomatic responses to Russia's attempts to weaken peace summit-Zelensky29.05.24, 21:31 • 25479 views

In particular, the draft document sets out three main principles::

  • Nuclear power facilities must be safe, and any threat of the use of nuclear weapons is "unacceptable". Nuclear installations, including ZNPP, must operate under the control of Ukraine and in accordance with the principles defined by the International Atomic Energy Agency 
  • Food security should not be" armed", but guaranteed by free navigation in the Black and Azov seas. Ukraine should have access to third parties for its agricultural products.
  • All prisoners of war must be released, including all "deported and illegally displaced" Ukrainian children and civilians who must be returned to Ukraine.

Thus, we have agreed to take concrete steps that can serve as confidence-building measures in the above-mentioned areas, with the subsequent involvement of representatives of the Russian Federation

- it is said in a document that leads Bloomberg.

However, journalists note that the draft decision of the summit may still change

Addition

 Bloomberg adds that  more than 100 countries and 75 heads of state have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. Even most of the G7 leaders, however, will be represented by the United States at the summit. Kanala Harris vice president and Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

In addition, the extent of participation in other key countries, such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, remains unclear.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and White House Leader Joe Biden may sign a bilateral security agreement on the eve of the peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
white-houseWhite House
g7G7
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
switzerlandSwitzerland
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
south-africaSouth Africa
black-seaBlack Sea
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising