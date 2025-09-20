Fog in the morning, and up to 27°C in the afternoon: what weather to expect tomorrow in Ukraine

Tomorrow, some areas of Ukraine are expected to have fog, with daytime temperatures reaching 22-27°, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow in Ukraine is expected to be partly cloudy, with no precipitation.

In the southwestern part, fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 5-10 m/s. Night temperatures will be 10-15°, up to 18° on the sea coast, and 7-12° in the east of the country; daytime temperatures will be 22-27° - reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

