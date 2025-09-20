$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
01:11 PM • 11928 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 14752 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 22247 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 42586 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 48591 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 48954 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 41505 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 50576 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 64274 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 34064 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Fog in the morning, and up to 27°C in the afternoon: what weather to expect tomorrow in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine, slight cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation, and fog in some places at night and in the morning. The daytime temperature will reach 22-27°C.

Fog in the morning, and up to 27°C in the afternoon: what weather to expect tomorrow in Ukraine

Tomorrow, some areas of Ukraine are expected to have fog, with daytime temperatures reaching 22-27°, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow in Ukraine is expected to be partly cloudy, with no precipitation.

In the southwestern part, fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 5-10 m/s. Night temperatures will be 10-15°, up to 18° on the sea coast, and 7-12° in the east of the country; daytime temperatures will be 22-27°

- reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

In Kyiv this summer, the air temperature exceeded the climatic norm by 0.2 °C02.09.25, 12:52 • 3408 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine