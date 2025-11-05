Fog in Kyiv and the region: I level of danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 meters

Forecasters warned residents of Kyiv and the region about dangerous meteorological phenomena on the evening of November 5, and on the night and morning of November 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

There will be fog on the roads, visibility 200-500 m. The region has declared a level I danger (yellow).

Forecasters warned that weather conditions could lead to complications in traffic. In this regard, residents of Kyiv and the region are advised to exercise caution.

Recall

On the morning of November 5, due to dense fog in Kyiv, a series of accidents occurred: traffic, including public transport, was difficult. Visibility was 200-500 meters, and the air quality index reached 88, which is a moderate level of pollution.