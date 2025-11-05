Fog in Kyiv and the region: I level of danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 meters

ukenru
12:20 PM • 3140 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 10541 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 13165 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 15920 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 18045 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 16338 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 33043 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 31969 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54005 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41279 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 17483 views
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two deadVideoNovember 5, 04:09 AM • 11014 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 17384 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14308 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12385 views
Publications
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 9028 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12690 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 61145 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 56812 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 55212 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Singapore
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14506 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 30716 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 44373 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 47005 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 42112 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Film

Fog in Kyiv and the region: I level of danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Forecasters warned residents of Kyiv and the region about dangerous meteorological phenomena on the evening of November 5, as well as at night and in the morning of November 6. Fog with visibility of 200-500 m is expected on the roads, I level of danger has been declared.

Fog in Kyiv and the region: I level of danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 meters

Forecasters warned residents of Kyiv and the region about dangerous meteorological phenomena on the evening of November 5, and on the night and morning of November 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

There will be fog on the roads, visibility 200-500 m. The region has declared a level I danger (yellow).

Forecasters warned that weather conditions could lead to complications in traffic. In this regard, residents of Kyiv and the region are advised to exercise caution.

Recall

On the morning of November 5, due to dense fog in Kyiv, a series of accidents occurred: traffic, including public transport, was difficult. Visibility was 200-500 meters, and the air quality index reached 88, which is a moderate level of pollution.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Road traffic accident
Ukrhydrometcenter
Kyiv