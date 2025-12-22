Fog and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 22 - Ukrhydrometcenter

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
01:25 AM • 8890 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 18357 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 24707 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 33193 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 32969 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 45015 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 70103 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 78837 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45191 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38342 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starmer and Trump in Florida discussed the future of UkraineDecember 21, 07:28 PM • 6918 views
Macron announces construction of new aircraft carrier for France despite budget crisisDecember 21, 07:45 PM • 2926 views
Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name causeDecember 21, 09:19 PM • 10480 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 5302 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 9142 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 22532 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 45249 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 78837 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 116342 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 85528 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Nicolas Maduro
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 18243 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 20052 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 32257 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 54987 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 37914 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Fog and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 22 - Ukrhydrometcenter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On December 22, fog is expected in the western, central, and southern regions of Ukraine. Mostly no precipitation, only in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, light rain and wet snow in some places.

Fog and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 22 - Ukrhydrometcenter

Monday in Ukraine will be marked by calm, but typically gloomy December weather. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, residents of most regions should prepare for limited visibility on the roads and minor precipitation in certain areas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Forecasters warn of dense fog that will cover the western, central, and southern regions at night and in the morning. As for precipitation, the day promises to be mostly dry, with the exception of the northeastern regions.

Cloudy with clearings. No precipitation, only in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, light rain and wet snow in places. The wind is mostly northwesterly, 3-8 m/s 

– reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Temperature regime

Overall, throughout the country, thermometers will range from a slight "minus" at night to a confident "plus" during the day. At night, from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero, during the day 0-5°C above zero.

In the South and Transcarpathia, it will be warmest – at night 0-5°C above zero, during the day the air will warm up to 3-8°C.

Weather in the capital

In Kyiv and the region on December 22, no precipitation is expected. It will be cloudy with clearings. The temperature in the region at night will be from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero, during the day – 0-5°C above zero. Directly in Kyiv, around 0°C is expected at night, and during the day thermometers will show 1-3°C above zero.

Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine21.12.25, 14:47 • 24714 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv