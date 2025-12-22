Fog and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 22 - Ukrhydrometcenter

Monday in Ukraine will be marked by calm, but typically gloomy December weather. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, residents of most regions should prepare for limited visibility on the roads and minor precipitation in certain areas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Forecasters warn of dense fog that will cover the western, central, and southern regions at night and in the morning. As for precipitation, the day promises to be mostly dry, with the exception of the northeastern regions.

Cloudy with clearings. No precipitation, only in the afternoon in the northeast of the country, light rain and wet snow in places. The wind is mostly northwesterly, 3-8 m/s – reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Temperature regime

Overall, throughout the country, thermometers will range from a slight "minus" at night to a confident "plus" during the day. At night, from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero, during the day 0-5°C above zero.

In the South and Transcarpathia, it will be warmest – at night 0-5°C above zero, during the day the air will warm up to 3-8°C.

Weather in the capital

In Kyiv and the region on December 22, no precipitation is expected. It will be cloudy with clearings. The temperature in the region at night will be from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero, during the day – 0-5°C above zero. Directly in Kyiv, around 0°C is expected at night, and during the day thermometers will show 1-3°C above zero.

Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine