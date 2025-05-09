Focused on further diplomatic efforts for lasting peace: Sybiha met with the British Foreign Secretary in Lviv

$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11755 views

02:28 PM • 21408 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26846 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35321 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45786 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71800 views

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36072 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82672 views

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48555 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40310 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51687 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 64975 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 71800 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 65308 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82672 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 147788 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168354 views
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 3184 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 4712 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 10260 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51847 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60932 views
Focused on further diplomatic efforts for lasting peace: Sybiha met with the British Foreign Secretary in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Britain discussed diplomatic efforts for a just peace. Britain had previously announced sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet.

Focused on further diplomatic efforts for lasting peace: Sybiha met with the British Foreign Secretary in Lviv

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the head of the British Foreign Office, David Lammy. The diplomats focused on further diplomatic efforts and measures aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, reports UNN.

I was glad to meet my British colleague and friend David Lammy in Lviv. I am grateful for today's announcement by Great Britain of the largest package of sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet. Increasing pressure and sanctions on Russia is key to raising the price of war for the aggressor 

- Sybiha wrote.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed about the current situation on the battlefield and Russia's constant violations of the ceasefire regime.

We focused on further diplomatic efforts and measures aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe 

– summed up the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Security at home. Strength abroad": British Prime Minister Starmer introduced large-scale sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation09.05.25, 11:25 • 3340 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
David Lammy
Andrii Sybiha
United Kingdom
Ukraine
