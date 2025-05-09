Focused on further diplomatic efforts for lasting peace: Sybiha met with the British Foreign Secretary in Lviv

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the head of the British Foreign Office, David Lammy. The diplomats focused on further diplomatic efforts and measures aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, reports UNN.

I was glad to meet my British colleague and friend David Lammy in Lviv. I am grateful for today's announcement by Great Britain of the largest package of sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet. Increasing pressure and sanctions on Russia is key to raising the price of war for the aggressor - Sybiha wrote.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed about the current situation on the battlefield and Russia's constant violations of the ceasefire regime.

We focused on further diplomatic efforts and measures aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe – summed up the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Security at home. Strength abroad": British Prime Minister Starmer introduced large-scale sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation