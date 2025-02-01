Flu outbreak in Romania: health authorities sound the alarm

In Romania, health authorities are "sounding the alarm" after the number of cases of respiratory infections related to the flu increased over the past three weeks, Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, 133,600 cases of flu-related respiratory infections were reported in the country during the week of January 20-26 alone, which is more than 6% more than last week.

"So far, 22 people have died, including a three-year-old child," the statement said.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafilu said that all of the dead had not been vaccinated against the flu.

Rafilu also said that "although the situation is unprecedented, it is not so serious as to impose large-scale restrictions such as quarantine.

According to him, the focus is on measures to contain the spread of the virus, and social and economic activities can continue as usual.

"However, the rise in the number of cases has raised concerns about the strain on Romania's healthcare system, especially in regions such as Bucharest, Cluj and Brasov. [Hospitals across the country have been ordered to limit the number of visits to reduce the spread of the flu virus," the newspaper writes.

"It is recommended to strictly limit the number of visits to what is necessary, and to minimize the number of people visiting patients," said Cristina Gheormanianu, spokeswoman for Craiova District Emergency Hospital.

The number of clinical cases of influenza has also risen sharply to 10,950 compared to 6,994 the week before.

In hospitals, medical staff should wear protective goggles to avoid the spread of respiratory infections, and stocks of antiviral drugs should be checked.

The authorities will also issue a number of recommendations for the public.

The epidemiological alert also means clear rules for schools and kindergartens: epidemiological triage will be conducted in all educational institutions.

Anyone with symptoms, teachers and students, should self-isolate and the room should be ventilated as often as possible.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, the vaccination rate in Romania is said to remain low. As of January 26, just over 1.13 million people in the country of more than 19 million people had received the flu shot.

Addendum

According to the German data collection agency Statista, the number of flu cases in Romania has been generally stable, but in 2020, in the first months of the COVID pandemic, it rose to about 29,000.

And in 2023, according to health officials, there was a surge in cases of the so-called "flu rhona" - cases where people were simultaneously ill with both influenza and coronavirus.