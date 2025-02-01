Flu outbreak in Romania: health authorities sound the alarm

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30385 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106445 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102511 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130315 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 107020 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107020 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103615 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103615 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 95029 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95029 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113096 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113096 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107555 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107555 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153177 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153177 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 2778 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2778 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 9773 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107556 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113097 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113097 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138761 views
Flu outbreak in Romania: health authorities sound the alarm

Flu outbreak in Romania: health authorities sound the alarm

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29934 views

Romania is experiencing a sharp rise in flu-related respiratory infections - 133,600 cases in one week. Among the 22 deaths, all were unvaccinated, and the authorities are stepping up security measures in hospitals and schools.

In Romania, health authorities are "sounding the alarm" after the number of cases of respiratory infections related to the flu increased over the past three weeks, Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, 133,600 cases of flu-related respiratory infections were reported in the country during the week of January 20-26 alone, which is more than 6% more than last week.

"So far, 22 people have died, including a three-year-old child," the statement said.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafilu said that all of the dead had not been vaccinated against the flu.

Rafilu also said that "although the situation is unprecedented, it is not so serious as to impose large-scale restrictions such as quarantine.

According to him, the focus is on measures to contain the spread of the virus, and social and economic activities can continue as usual.

"However, the rise in the number of cases has raised concerns about the strain on Romania's healthcare system, especially in regions such as Bucharest, Cluj and Brasov. [Hospitals across the country have been ordered to limit the number of visits to reduce the spread of the flu virus," the newspaper writes.

"It is recommended to strictly limit the number of visits to what is necessary, and to minimize the number of people visiting patients," said Cristina Gheormanianu, spokeswoman for Craiova District Emergency Hospital.

The number of clinical cases of influenza has also risen sharply to 10,950 compared to 6,994 the week before.

In hospitals, medical staff should wear protective goggles to avoid the spread of respiratory infections, and stocks of antiviral drugs should be checked.

The authorities will also issue a number of recommendations for the public.

The epidemiological alert also means clear rules for schools and kindergartens: epidemiological triage will be conducted in all educational institutions.

Anyone with symptoms, teachers and students, should self-isolate and the room should be ventilated as often as possible.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, the vaccination rate in Romania is said to remain low. As of January 26, just over 1.13 million people in the country of more than 19 million people had received the flu shot.

Addendum

According to the German data collection agency Statista, the number of flu cases in Romania has been generally stable, but in 2020, in the first months of the COVID pandemic, it rose to about 29,000.

And in 2023, according to health officials, there was a surge in cases of the so-called "flu rhona" - cases where people were simultaneously ill with both influenza and coronavirus.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
bukharestBucharest
romaniaRomania

