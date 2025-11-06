Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYT
Kyiv • UNN
The legendary Florentine Diamond, which belonged to the Habsburgs, was discovered in a Canadian bank vault after more than 100 years of being missing. Empress Zita hid the 137-carat jewel in a safe after the family fled during World War II.
After more than 100 years of disappearance, the legendary Florentine Diamond, which belonged to the Habsburgs, has reappeared – it was discovered in a bank vault in Canada. This is stated in a The New York Times article, writes UNN.
Details
The 137-carat gem, which once adorned the crown of Holy Roman Emperor Francis Stephen, was considered lost since 1919. Now it turns out that Empress Zita – the wife of the last Austro-Hungarian Emperor Charles I – hid the diamond in a safe after the family fled during World War II.
The fewer people know about it, the greater the security
The family fulfilled Zita's vow not to reveal the diamond's location for 100 years after Charles I's death. Only now have the heirs decided to show the relic to the world.
The Habsburgs plan to transfer the Florentine Diamond for safekeeping to a Canadian trust and display it in local museums – as a thank you to the country that sheltered the imperial family in exile.
This is a striking tribute to Empress Zita's practical determination
Thus ended a century-old mystery that inspired writers and filmmakers. The Florentine Diamond is not only a symbol of imperial grandeur but also a witness to Europe's dramatic history.
