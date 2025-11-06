Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYT

After more than 100 years of disappearance, the legendary Florentine Diamond, which belonged to the Habsburgs, has reappeared – it was discovered in a bank vault in Canada. This is stated in a The New York Times article, writes UNN.

Details

The 137-carat gem, which once adorned the crown of Holy Roman Emperor Francis Stephen, was considered lost since 1919. Now it turns out that Empress Zita – the wife of the last Austro-Hungarian Emperor Charles I – hid the diamond in a safe after the family fled during World War II.

The fewer people know about it, the greater the security – explained Karl von Habsburg-Lothringen, the emperor's grandson.

The family fulfilled Zita's vow not to reveal the diamond's location for 100 years after Charles I's death. Only now have the heirs decided to show the relic to the world.

The Habsburgs plan to transfer the Florentine Diamond for safekeeping to a Canadian trust and display it in local museums – as a thank you to the country that sheltered the imperial family in exile.

This is a striking tribute to Empress Zita's practical determination – said historian Richard Bassett.

Thus ended a century-old mystery that inspired writers and filmmakers. The Florentine Diamond is not only a symbol of imperial grandeur but also a witness to Europe's dramatic history.

