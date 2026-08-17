Five people and 15 houses were affected in Izium after Russian attacks

Russian forces struck Izium in Kharkiv region on August 16 and 17. Five people were injured in the attacks, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported, UNN writes.

Details

At around 9:30 p.m. on August 16, Russian forces attacked Izium. According to preliminary data, the enemy used an UMPB-5R—a rocket-type guided aerial bomb. At least 15 buildings were damaged. Three women and two men were injured.

The Russians launched the next strike at around 4:00 a.m. on August 17. Preliminary reports indicate that the city was attacked by a Geran-3 unmanned aerial vehicle. Apartment buildings and private homes, as well as cars, were damaged.

Over the Russian attacks, the prosecutor’s office launched pretrial investigations under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russia launched a massive attack on Sumy with strike UAVs, causing large-scale fires