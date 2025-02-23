Five killed, 13 wounded: the consequences of shelling in Donetsk region over the day

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled seven localities in Donetsk region. The attacks killed five civilians and injured 13 others. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

The shelling affected 7 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Bahatyr, Ivanopillia, and Yatskivka the statement said.

The attack damaged 134 civilian objects, including 73 residential buildings.

In particular, Kostyantynivka was hit 16 times, 14 of them with FAB-250 bombs. the Russians killed three people and wounded 7 others. 17 apartment buildings and 25 private houses, 28 garages, 2 shops, 2 parking lots, 3 enterprise buildings, a hospital, 10 vehicles, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Two civilians were reported killed and two wounded in Pokrovsk. The enemy hit a civilian car with a drone and damaged 4 houses in the private sector.

In Ivanopillya, a bomb attack injured one person and damaged 18 private houses.

