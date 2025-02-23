Five killed, 13 wounded: the consequences of shelling in Donetsk region over the day
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region, killing 5 civilians and wounding 13. 134 civilian objects were damaged, including 73 residential buildings.
Details
The shelling affected 7 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Bahatyr, Ivanopillia, and Yatskivka
The attack damaged 134 civilian objects, including 73 residential buildings.
In particular, Kostyantynivka was hit 16 times, 14 of them with FAB-250 bombs. the Russians killed three people and wounded 7 others. 17 apartment buildings and 25 private houses, 28 garages, 2 shops, 2 parking lots, 3 enterprise buildings, a hospital, 10 vehicles, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
Two civilians were reported killed and two wounded in Pokrovsk. The enemy hit a civilian car with a drone and damaged 4 houses in the private sector.
In Ivanopillya, a bomb attack injured one person and damaged 18 private houses.
