Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Drone attack in Odesa region: three civilians injured

Drone attack in Odesa region: three civilians injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29271 views

Three civilians were injured in a hostile drone attack on a residential building in Odesa Oblast. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire that broke out after the attack.

Terrorists shelled Odesa region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Three civilians were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike in Odesa region.

Occupants' drones hit a residential building, causing fires. 

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing further spread of the flames.

Local authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid warnings and to immediately go to the shelter.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy aviation activity in the southeast23.02.25, 10:34 • 89172 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

