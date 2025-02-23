Drone attack in Odesa region: three civilians injured

Terrorists shelled Odesa region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Three civilians were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike in Odesa region.

Occupants' drones hit a residential building, causing fires.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing further spread of the flames.

Local authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid warnings and to immediately go to the shelter.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy aviation activity in the southeast