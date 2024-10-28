Five exciting premieres in November: what to watch
Kyiv • UNN
In November 2024, five new films of different genres will be released in Ukraine. These include an action movie with Dwayne Johnson, two horror films, a post-apocalyptic thriller, and a biographical drama about an opera singer.
Saving the world from monstrous creatures, restoring peace and tranquility to humanity, finding truth and justice - all this awaits viewers on the big screen in November. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss.
Codename "Red"
(Red one) 2024-after the abduction of Santa Claus (code name "Red"). North Pole security chief (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world's most famous bounty hunter (Chris Evans). Together, they embark on an incredible mission around the world to save Christmas.
Genre: Action, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Country: USA
Duration: 122 min.
Director: Director
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka
Rental in Ukraine: from 07.11.2024
terrifying 3
(Terrifier 3) 2024 - on Christmas Eve, when all the residents of Miles County are preparing for the festivities, writing wishes and waiting for Santa to appear, evil knocks on their doors in the form of a monstrous maniacal clown, Art. He is preparing to take the next step towards even more terrible and cruel atrocities, continuing to terrorize the residents, keeping them in constant fear. With the support of the protagonist, he is ready for his most insidious and eerie crime, which the terrified residents of the city will always remember.
Genre: Horror
Country: USA
Duration: 125 min.
Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Antonella Rose, Elliott Fullam
Director: Damien Leone
Rental in Ukraine: from 07.11.2024
Dead Lands
(Elevation) 2024-the world around US has changed, it has become empty and quiet. The remnants of humanity are forced to live high in the mountains, and the rest of the space is already captured by unknown deadly creatures. People have learned to live in this nightmare. But one day the Daredevils will have to go down and face monsters that have destroyed almost all life on the planet.
Genre: Thriller
Country: USA
Duration: 130 min.
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin, Maddie Gasson
Director: George Nolfi
Rental in Ukraine: from 11/21/2024
Heretic
(Heretic) 2024 - A church mission leads two girls to the door of the deceptively innocent Mr. Reed. Before they know it, they find themselves in his devilish trap, built to test their faith. In order to survive, the girls will have to find a way out of his maze-like house with many traps and sophisticated tortures, which the Heretic calls a "test of faith.
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Country: USA
Duration: 150 minutes.
Starring: G'yu Grant, Sophie Tetcher, Chloe East, Topher Grace, El Young, Julie Lynn Mortensen, Hayley Hansen, El McKinnon
Director: Scott Beck, Brian Woods
Rental in Ukraine: from 11/28/2024
Maria
(Maria) 2024 is an incredible life story of the world's greatest opera singer. The film tells about the difficult life fate of a woman during her last days in Paris in the 1970s of the last century. Being a world-famous person, the heroine was repeatedly forced to face the total injustice of this being, continuing her brave struggle against the inevitable.
Genre: Biography, Drama, Historical
Country: Italy, Germany, Chile
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwaker, Cody Smith-McPhee, Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Rebecca Johnston.
Director: Pablo Larrain
Duration: 124 min
Rental in Ukraine: from 28.11.2024